UCCN panellists: Establish local cuisine as tourism icon to grow gastronomy tourism

KUCHING (Oct 24): In the recent ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’ taking place from Oct 14 to 16, guest speakers from the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN) shared their approach on how a city could achieve economic growth through gastronomy tourism.

Among some of the key points shared was to introduce local cultural ambassadors, mobilise cultural assets, and establish certain local food cuisine as tourism icons.

Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy Focal Point for the City of Mérida (Mexico), Dr Eduardo Seijo emphasised on the need to improve access for the local community to participate and contribute towards the cultural aspect of the city.

“As you know, the first thing when it comes to tourism is the people themselves, and first impression is almost everything.

“Knowing the development complexity of both the tourism and cultural sectors, a partnership between the community, governing body, and industry players is essential to ensure this policy works as each party fulfils a different role in the eco-system,” he said during his presentation on ‘Introducing Unesco Creative City Network-Gastronomy City’.

He said as an example, the governing body could provide locals with a platform to be trained and educated on the services and goods that their city had to offer.

From there, the participating community members could act as either the cultural or food ambassador or both where subsequently, they would be able to share a list of cultural goods and services to visiting tourist to enjoy and indulge, he added.

“Though it goes without saying that sometimes, the lack of confidence may cause locals to be wary of their speech as they doubt their ability to give the right information on the subject of matter.

“By empowering our local communities first, this will then help build their confidence and eventually they will be able to contribute towards UCCN’s development goals,” said Seijo.

In a session with Launceston Gastronomy chair Jane Bennett, and Usuki Municipal Government manager Hideki Shuto on ‘Gastronomy Tourism Empowering Local Communities’, both panellists agreed that mobilising cultural resources was a vital component in gastronomic tourism development.

The panel discussion was moderated by UCCN Kuching strategic director Karen Shepherd.

Bennett stated that in order to mobilise a city’s cultural resources, the first step would be to identify the assets that made up a part of a city’s cultural resources.

“Typically, we work alongside our local communities to identify the unique spectacle the city has to offer. And so, it is without a doubt necessary to know who your community is, who are the people living here, what is the history of your city, and what are our local favourite dishes,” she added.

Be it cultural or gastronomy development, Bennett regarded culture empowerment as being critical towards the development and success of an economy as it would support and uplift the well-being of local residents.

“Culture, in its many forms, can be central to an inclusive economy as it has the potential to create opportunities for different bodies to prosper together.

“What better way to encourage the folks of the city to embrace and highlight their culture to the world.”

On Hideki’s side of the page, identifying and highlighting a district’s specialty dish and local favourites was one way to market via gastronomic means.

“For instance, several regions around the world use local food as the icon of their respective districts for tourism.

“From here, tourism destinations will be compelled to promote their local delicacies and specialties towards tourist and inadvertently, allow the local community to focus more on improving the quality,” he said.

“With a common goal in hand, local communities will instead focus more on developing cultural products that symbolises their country for tourism rather than competing with one another.”

UCCN is a network established by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2014 to foster cooperation between cities around the world that recognised creativity as a major factor in their urban development.

Among the creative fields that the network covers include handicrafts and folk arts, designs, cinema, gastronomy, literature, media and music development.

The Borneo Post was the official media partner for the inaugural ‘E.A.T: Taste of Borneo Conference 2022’.