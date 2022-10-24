UK inflation reaches record high

Fundamental outlook

UK inflation rose 10.1 per cent in September compared with a year ago, reaching a historical high. Core inflation gained 6.5 per cent. The tax experiment under the Prime Minister Liz Truss has failed.

On Thursday, Truss resigned after members of Parliament voiced displeasure over her leadership and protested for her to step down. The country is now leaderless and looking for the next candidate.

US budget shortfall declined to US$1.375 trillion, the biggest drop in history, compared with 2021’s deficit of US$2.776 trillion. The 2022 fiscal year saw US$4.896 trillion in revenue against US$6.272 trillion in outlays. Dow market closed at 748 points gains on Friday in a technical recovery despite some corporate earnings missing forecast.

The White House is considering a sanction on imports of aluminum from Russia. Prices in London Metal Exchange (LME) whipsawed as demand and supply swung last week due to the uncertainty. Russia is ranked as the sixth largest aluminum exporter in the world.

Technical forecast

US dollar/Japanese yen hit a 32-year high at 151.95 on Friday before closing. We forecast the trend will likely be choppy and trade largely from 146.50 to 150. Beware of erratic swings in the market and the Bank of Japan’s meeting this Thursday might intervene the weak yen from falling further.

Euro/US dollar has been consolidating last week above 0.98. We foresee the trend will likely trade from 0.98 to 1.00 benchmark while leaning towards a recovery. The market is expecting the dollar to make some corrections before the next FOMC in early November. Traders might pick up some short-term positions in the euro with proper risk control.

British pound/US dollar has been sitting well at 1.12 last week. We target the trend might recover and trade from 1.12 to 1.15. Bullish sentiment is expected and we reckoned the dollar will correct while Dow recovers. Risk management is advised in case the prices fall beneath 1.12.

WTI Crude prices have been consolidating above US$94 per barrel last week. We project the trend might recover and stay contained within US$84 to US$90 per barrel. In case of piercing above US$90 per barrel, the bulls might climb to US$95 per barrel as our next target. The market is prone to a recovery as the Europe region is facing an energy shortage issue as winter looms closer.

Crude Palm Oil (FCPO) Futures on Bursa Derivatives recovered last week as demand returned to market. January 2022 Futures contract settled at RM4,100 per metric tonne on Friday. We forecast the trend will likely remain bullish while sitting on RM3,900 per metric tonne support. Topside target might reach RM4,500 per metric tonne.

Gold prices surged from US$1,620 per ounce. We expect the gold market to recover this week as the dollar softens. This week, we forecast the trend will likely rise and trade from US$1,640 to US$1,680 per ounce. Crossing above US$1,680 per ounce might reach US$1,700 per ounce as our next target.

Silver prices found a base at US$18.30 per ounce and surged on Friday. We foresee the trend might be firm with support at US$19 per ounce. The uptrend might reach US$20.50 per ounce. Metal prices are highly prone to a recovery towards the end of October as traders return to market to fish bottoms.

Dar Wong has more than 30 years of trading and hedging experiences in global financial markets. The opinion is solely his own. He can be reached at dar@alaa.sg.