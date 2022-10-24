Uphill ‘do or die’ contest for Chong in Stampin, says Kit Siang

KUCHING (Oct 24): Stampin incumbent Chong Chieng Jen is facing a “do or die” contest in the upcoming parliamentary election, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran Lim Kit Siang.

Lim admitted that it will be an uphill battle for Chong, who is DAP Sarawak chairman, to defend the seat this time with formidable challenges posed by political rivals.

“I appeal to the voters in Stampin to continue to support Chong. The most important part is not about Chong or DAP but the future direction of the country and the Malaysian dream,” Lim told reporters before visiting shophouses near the Mile 3 wet market here.

He said Malaysia is now at a turning point with Sarawakians holding the key to reset the country to be more inclusive and to champion justice, freedom, equality, and a better quality of life.

“I call on the youth to come forward to change the world and they can change the world.

“I hope young people would take this opportunity present in the coming general election, especially those age 18 and 20, to cast their votes for the first time to remake Malaysia,” he said.

According to Lim, Malaysia lost its competitiveness against Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam during the administration of the Barisan Nasional (BN) federal government.

He said the ringgit had fallen to new lows against the Singapore and United States dollar, while local public universities are no longer classified among the very best in the world.

Lim also called on Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi not to contest in this coming parliamentary election if the latter is sincere in nominating caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the country’s highest office again.