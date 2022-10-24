Yii: DAP Sarawak localised national party, can be Sarawakians’ voice in Parliament

KUCHING (Oct 24): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is able to be the voice of the people of Sarawak at federal level as it is a localised national party, said Dr Kelvin Yii.

According to the Bandar Kuching incumbent, who will defend the seat for the party, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not the only party that can represent Sarawakians in Parliament.

“DAP Sarawak is a localised national party and not a Malaya party.

“We are all Sarawakians and we will fight for what is best for Sarawak,” Yii said after DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen announced his candidacy here last night.

According to him, while DAP Sarawak may be part of a national party and using the same DAP logo, at Sarawak level the party has autonomy to make decisions.

“My candidacy tonight is not announced by the secretary-general but by YB Chong.

“Trust me when I say this. Never once have they (DAP central) asked us to vote against Sarawak’s rights.

“We know what is best for Sarawak so don’t believe the lies told,” he said.

According to Yii, DAP Sarawak will continue to fight for the rights of the state and, as such, needs the support and votes of the people for the parliamentary polls.

“We know what Sarawakians want and we will fight for it. That is why we need all voters to come out on Nov 19 to vote for DAP.

“Come out and make your voices heard. Whether you are young or old, let us not give up our voice,” he said.

Yii added although there are sceptics who believe that the party would not be able to repeat the historic win from GE14, it is up to voters to prove them wrong.

“The very same (scepticism) was said in 2018 but then on May 9, 2018, a miracle happened and Pakatan Harapan (PH) became the government.

“As long as we believe that in 2018, we could do it, then this GE15, we can do it again,” he said.

Yii will contest in Bandar Kuching for a second term.

In 2018, he defeated SUPP’s Kho Teck Wan by a majority of 35,973 votes.

Chong, who will defend Stampin for a second term, also announced that DAP will field new face Laerry Jabul in Serian, while Mas Gading incumbent Mordi Bimol will defend the seat.

In his speech, Mordi urged constituents to vote for DAP for better checks and balances and a better Malaysia for Malaysians.

Laerry called for voters to repeat history by voting for the party as they did in 2018.

DAP Sarawak will field eight candidates for the parliamentary polls on Nov 19.

The party previously announced that Oscar Ling and Alice Lau would defend their Sibu and Lanang seats respectively, while Tony Chiew and Roderick Wong will be the candidates for Bintulu and Sarikei.