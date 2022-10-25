Abd Karim: Hosting of World Xiang Qi Championship in line with state’s PCDS 2030

KUCHING (Oct 25): The hosting of the 17th World Xiang Qi Championship and Forum here is in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 plan, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the event, which is being held until Oct 29, has gathered about 400 delegates from 18 countries to compete for a share of the total prize money of US$70,000.

“Xiang Qi has great benefits for a destination like ours. Sarawak is considered a sports powerhouse in Southeast Asia, and with this competition and forum, you are helping us secure this position,” he said during the opening ceremony on Sunday night.

Abdul Karim’s text-of-speech was delivered by Business Events chief executive officer Amelia Roziman.

The minister said the competition had attracted participants of different cultures and background, and this indirectly promotes social inclusiveness that is part of the state’s strategic goals.

Abdul Karim also highlighted the commitment and hard work of Kuching Xiang Qi Association in bringing international events to the city.

“Your dedication to the Xiang Qi community and to Sarawak is an excellent example of passion and excellence.”

He further pointed out the ministry will always support all Xiang Qi events, otherwise known as Chinese chess, in the city and the activities planned by the local association.

Among those present at the opening ceremony was World Xiang Qi Federation chairman Timothy Fok Tsun Ting and Chinese Consul General in Kuching, Xing Weiping.