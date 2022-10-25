Abg Jo explores cooperation with Singapore on energy transition, climate change

KUCHING (Oct 25): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today met with four Singapore ministries and companies to explore cooperation in the sharing of resources towards energy transition, climate change action and carbon trading.

According to a press statement, the meetings took place on the sidelines of the Premier’s itinerary at the Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) held at the Marine Bay Sands.

Abang Johari had been invited by the Singapore authorities to deliver a keynote address at SIEW – an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to share the best practices and solutions within the global energy space.

The first meeting was with Total Energies, followed by bilateral meetings with Singapore’s Second Minister of Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng and Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu.

Abang Johari and his delegation also held talks with SembCorp Industries Ltd followed by a meeting with Keppel Corporation Limited to discuss collaboration on carbon trading.