Abg Jo: Sarawak-Singapore partnership will set precedent for green energy, sustainable future

KUCHING (Oct 25): The partnership between Sarawak and Singapore will set a precedent for how international cooperation can work together to accelerate the transition to clean, green energy and a more sustainable future, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this partnership is about supporting both economies while also addressing the global battle against climate change.

“We need to rethink our approach to development in the context of a rapidly warming and increasingly interconnected planet.

“This international collaboration is a ground-breaking step going forward and I look forward to a successful cooperation,” he said during his meeting with Singapore’s Second Minister for Trade and Industry Dr Tan See Leng in Singapore today.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) at Marina Bay Sands where both Abang Johari and Tan announced that Singapore and Sarawak will cooperate on mutual interests in carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon credits.

According to a press statement issued by Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry, a joint workgroup will be set up for policy exchanges and to identify potential projects for implementation.

Tan said Singapore and Sarawak enjoy longstanding relations.

“The workgroup reaffirms our commitment to collaborate with like-minded partners in areas of mutual interest such as carbon capture and storage and carbon credits.

“International cooperation is critical to promote regional and global climate action to achieve the Paris Agreement goals,” he said.

Sarawak and Singapore share a longstanding relationship with their trade and investment growing over the years in areas such as agriculture. Climate change and sustainability is a new area of cooperation and the workshop on CCS and carbon credits is a reflection of that.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari in addition to his meeting with Tan, also met with other Singapore ministries and companies to explore areas of cooperation in the sharing of resources towards energy transition, climate change action and carbon trading.

A press statement from the Office of Premier Sarawak said the Premier had a meeting with Total Energies as well as attended a bilateral meeting with Sustainability and the Environment Minister Grace Fu.

Abang Johari and his delegation also held talks with SembCorp Industries Ltd followed by a meeting with Keppel Corporation Limited to discuss collaboration on carbon trading.

The Premier was invited by the Singapore authority to deliver a keynote address at SIEW, an annual platform for energy professionals, policymakers and commentators to share best practices and solutions within the global energy space.