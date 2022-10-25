Additional water supply for northern KK

TUARAN (Oct 25): The State Government has implemented two Urgent Water Supply Scheme (UWSS) projects at the Telibong I and II Water Treatment Plants as an immediate measure to address water woes in the northern part of Kota Kinabalu.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor said the first UWSS undertaken by Jetama Sdn Bhd at the Telibong I Water Treatment Plant, Tamparuli here was completed on Oct 12 and will be fully operational by December this year.

“Another UWSS project is currently being done at the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant, which is expected to be completed between February and March next year,” he said after a briefing and site visit to the Telibong I water treatment plant on Tuesday.

UWSS Telibong I project involved the construction of a water package treatment plant with a capacity of 5mld (million litres per day) to boost the plant’s capacity to 80mld.

It will be fully operational once the installation of a 1.8km distribution pipe is completed.

Water Department director Baharuhom KK Sogon in his briefing to the Chief Minister earlier said that the Telibong I UWSS project will provide additional water supply to 25,000 residents to address the water supply problem in Tuaran and Tamparuli.

It would also allow for excess water supply to be distributed to households in Manggatal and Telipok.

He said the Telibong II UWSS project would boost water supply capacity at the treatment plant by another 10mld.

The Chief Minister said this systematic planning is expected to improve water supply in the northern parts of Kota Kinabalu as it would increase water production to a total of 15mld.

In the meantime, Hajiji instructed the Water Department to increase scheduled water rationing in areas badly affected by water shortages.

The State Government is currently conducting a six-month feasibility study to build a 1,000mld water treatment plant under the Kota Kinabalu Water Supply Phase III as a long-term measure to solve the water supply shortage.

Also present were Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Datuk Yakub Khan, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Assistant Works Minister Datuk Limus Jury and Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister, Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.