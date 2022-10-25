APM catches 4-metre-long python at house in Miri

MIRI (Oct 25): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel caught a four-metre-long batik python at a house in Taman Delight Lorong Sakura 1A/1 here in the wee hours this morning.

Miri APM officer Mirwan Shah Masri said a team of four trained snake handlers went to the scene after receiving a report at 3.36am.

“Upon arrival at the house at 3.58am, the team was informed by the 67-year-old male complainant that he discovered the reptile after going outside to check around his house upon hearing his dog barking non-stop.

“Following that, he immediately called the emergency line to ask for help to catch the python,” Mirwan said.

He said the team then conducted a check and found the python in the drain outside the complainant’s house.

“They managed to capture the reptile which was the size of the calf of an adult, measuring four metres long and weighing around 10kg,” he added.

The operation ended at 4.15am and the python was later released into the wild.