As Oct 31 deadline nears, MBKS warns ratepayers of penalties for late payment

KUCHING (Oct 31): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) has reminded ratepayers living within its jurisdiction that their assessment rates for the second half of 2022 is due on Oct 31.

“Payment after the due date will be subject to a surcharge at 1 per cent per month or part thereof,” the council said in a reminder today.

For the sole purpose of assessment rates payment, MBKS will open counters at the One-Stop Service Centre this weekend.

On Saturday, the centre will be open from 8am to 4pm, while on Sunday it is open from 8am to 12pm.

MBKS said both assessment bills for the first half and second half of the year have been issued either through the post office or hand-dispatched by the council’s staff.

Ratepayers who have not received their bills or have misplaced them are requested to go to the MBKS One-Stop Service Centre counter at the council’s Jalan Padungan premises or to the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) at Jalan Bukit Mata, where copies of bills will be issued upon request.

The deadline for the first half assessment payment was May 31.

No consideration will be given to waive the surcharge on the grounds of non-receipt of assessment bills.

Ratepayers may also use e-payment modes to settle their bills through www.paybillsmalaysia.com, https://service.sarawak.gov.my, Sarawak Pay, or via internet banking.

They can also opt to perform the payment of assessment rates at Sesco payment counters, Kuching Water Board payment counters, post office payment counters, DBKU payment counters, and MPP payment counters.