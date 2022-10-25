Aspirasi chief: BN, PH pledging DPM posts to Sarawak, Sabah only to trick voters

KUCHING (Oct 25): Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledges to have deputy prime ministers (DPM) from Sarawak and Sabah was nothing more than to hoodwink voters in the two states, said Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi) president Lina Soo.

She claimed that the two coalitions were just trying to deceive Sarawakians and Sabahans.

“What for having the DPM? Just to be flower vases? I believe BN and PH take Sarawakians and Sabahans for fools.

“Just pretend to give us a bit of sweets to keep us quiet when election comes?” she said.

Soo said what Aspirasi wants is the finance minister post for Sarawak and defence minister post for Sabah.

“Why defence minister? It’s because only Sabah has been invaded, not Malaya or Sarawak.

“I’m confident there is a talented and capable Sabahan who can do a better job than (caretaker Defence Minister) Dato Sri Hishammuddin Hussein or (former Defence Minister) Mat Sabu,” she said.

During a visit in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Oct 23, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has proposed two DPM posts for East Malaysian lawmakers, with one each from Sabah and Sarawak.

PH chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim who is also in Sabah for a separate event on the same day, said the coalition had always had the stance to appoint two deputy prime ministers, one from the peninsula and one for Sabah and Sarawak, should it win in the coming GE15.