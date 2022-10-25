Attempt to negotiate disputes before heading to Native Court, suggests deputy minister

LAWAS (Oct 25): Members of the Native community facing disputes have been called on to work on negotiations before taking their cases to the Native Court.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat said this is because the Native Court has many outstanding cases and the number will increase as new cases are filed.

“I advise that the court should be the last resort to settle disputes among our people. We have to encourage the people to settle their disputes outside the court procedures, which is cheaper and fast.

“So, before the case is filed, we must use every means to advise the parties concerned to settle their disputes through negotiation, particularly when the case involves compensation among the people,” Jamit said when contacted.

He was commenting on his recent working visit to the Native Court in Lawas.

During the visit, Jamit was briefed by Lawas District Office administrative officer Khairul Azhar Hasbi on cases that have yet to be settled.

“As the deputy minister in charge of Native law and customs, I must know and keep abreast with the role and workings of the Native Court in all districts in the state.

“I am therefore interested to visit the Native Courts all over the state. I started with Kapit and the latest is Lawas. Besides knowing the procedures and operations of the Native Courts, I am also interested to know the problems on the ground and bring issues to the Cabinet for discussion to find solutions,” he explained.

Jamit added he was also gathering feedback and studying how to elevate and restructure of Native Courts in Sarawak.