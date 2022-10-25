Boxing chief Rahman appointed to SSC board of directors

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo has been appointed as a member of the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) Board of Directors for three years effective from Aug 1, 2022 to July 31, 2025.

He joins 15 other members in the board chaired by Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Other members include MYSED deputy minister Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, Sarawak State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, MYSED permanent secretary Nancy Jolhi, Sarawak State Finance secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, Sarawak Public Works Department director Richard Tajan, Youth and Sports Department Sarawak director Lamat Nyalau and Sarawak State Education Department director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad.

In addition, also appointed as members of the SSC Board of Directors are the Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suaidi, Rector of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Kota Samarahan Branch Prof Dato Dr Jamil Hamali, Amateur Tenpin Bowling Association of Sarawak (Abas) president Sunny Si Poh Heng, Sarawak State Disabled Sports and Recreation Association (PESRON) president Matthew Chin Hiong Choi, Sarawak Rugby Union (SRU) president Richard Song Swee Jin, Sarawak Shooting Association (SSA) president Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai and Sarawak Electronic Sports Association (SESA) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi.

When interviewed recently, Rahman expressed his appreciation to Abdul Karim and SSC for trusting him to become one of the board directors.

“Thank you for this trust. It is a great honour for me.

“Of course I will use this trust to try to contribute to the development of sports in Sarawak so that we can return to being a sports power like before.”