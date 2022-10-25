Brunei takes Kadayan SeBorneo Golf Tournament team title

KUCHING (Oct 25): Brunei has won the Kadayan SeBorneo Golf Tournament team title with a total gross score of 881.

The team received RM3,000, a trophy, and the Datuk Rosman Isli Challenge Trophy.

Seruji Setia from Brunei claimed the gross title for the tournament at Kelab Golf Sarawak recently.

He posted a score of five-over par 77 to beat Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa of Sarawak by three strokes, while in third place was Omar Asmat from Brunei with an 83.

The nett title went to Jumat Muhi of Sarawak who carded a three-under 69, followed by Dany Karim of Brunei and Arni Yahya of Sarawak with scores of 70 and 71 respectively.

Meanwhile, the open gross title was won by Lee Kah Ming of Sarawak who posted a 79, while the top three winners in the open nett category were Magit Semong (70 OCB), Andrew Ngisun (70), and Choo Kueh Fong (70).

The winner of the senior nett was Adnan Amba of Sabah, whose score was 71, while one stroke behind him in second place was Alias Mail of Sarawak and in third place was Wahap Gani with a 77.

As for the novelty prizes, the winner of the longest drive were Adam Farihan Yasin (273m) and Sarian Shah (266m), nearest to pin were Zehegkiel Piree (8ft), Mohamad Lokman Mustaffa (1ft), Andrew Ngisin (18ft 4in), and Wasip Malik (8ft).

Mohamad Lokman also collected another prize for hitting the bullseye and the nearest to line winners were Zaharuddin Sabang (11in) and Rasyid Mayang (7in).

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development II Dr Ripin Lamat gave away the prizes on behalf of Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The tournament organised by Persatuan Golf Kedayan Sarawak attracted 98 golfers from the Kedayan golf associations of Sabah, Brunei, Labuan, and Sarawak.