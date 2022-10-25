Chong confident GE15 results won’t mirror state polls showing

KUCHING (Oct 25): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is optimistic that his party will perform better in the coming 15th General Election compared with the state election last year.

He reasoned that completely different factors had to be considered when electing a federal government compared to electing a state government.

He explained voters have to decide between supporting either Perikatan Nasional (PN); Barisan Nasional (BN), which he claimed the state’s ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is associated with; or the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in the coming 15th General Election on Nov 19.

“From the feedback we got, I think it’s quite easy to make the decision, given the track record of PN and BN, and the teams that they have,” said Chong to reporters before a walkabout at Mile 3 here yesterday.

Chong said voters seemed to be well aware of the different considerations when it comes to electing a federal government that will affect the direction of the country.

“Despite the recent state election results, the voters, well, have reassured us that it will be different (in this coming general election),” said Chong, who is also the state PH chairman.

In the 12th Sarawak state election on Dec 18 last year, DAP only managed to defend two seats, namely Padungan and Pending, while losing five to Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) from the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition.

Both Padungan and Pending seats were defended by DAP heavyweights, namely Chong himself and Violet Yong, respectively.

The seats lost to SUPP were Kota Sentosa, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Tanjong Batu and Pujut.

On a related matter, Chong informed that a PH election manifesto is currently being drafted and they will be more cautious in not overpromising to the voters this parliamentary election.

He admitted during the 22 months it was in power, PH had failed to implement some of the reforms as promised due to complexity of governmental bureaucracy and the sentiment factor.

“Nonetheless, we will hold firm to the principles of transparency, good governance, fairness and justice. These will be our key principles upon which the country will be governed.”

Among those joining the walkabout were DAP party veteran Lim Kit Siang, Lanang incumbent Alice Lau and Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii.