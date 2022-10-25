Dialog may be seeing higher growth from existing Bayan OSC

KUCHING (Oct 25): Dialog Group Bhd (Dialog) may be seeing a higher growth from its existing Bayan oilfield services contract (OSC) as the Bayan gas redevelopment project phase 2, offshore Sarawak is gradually making headways towards achieving first gas production, analysts note.

AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment Bank) recapped that under the current contract terms, Dialog generally provides enhanced oil recovery services and will be remunerated with a share of profit should the Bayan oilfield achieve a production volume above a pre-agreed threshold.

“We gather that the mobile offshore production unit (MOPU), which forms a vital part of the project, will commence operation in the fourth quarter of current year 2022 (4QCY22) with a target to achieve first gas by 1QCY23,” the research firm said.

With a guided gas processing capacity of 100 million cubic feet per day as well as utilisation rate assumption of 50 per cent for the gas platform, AmInvestment Bank estimated that the Bayan phase 2 gas project could boost the Bayan oilfield’s gas production by an additional 50 million cubic feet per day.

“Despite the potential increase in production volume from 2023 onwards, our forecasted earnings contributions from the Bayan OSC are unchanged as we have mostly factored in this expansion earlier.

“Overall, we are positive on the addition of concession L53/48 as well as the promising progress in boosting Bayan OSC’s production volume, which augments the group’s ongoing strategies to move further up the value chain and synergise operations across its integrated operations.”

In addition, the research firm continued to observe an improving outlook within the downstream engineering procurement construction and commissioning (EPCC) operation, backed by the commencement of newer contracts which have already mostly imputed higher raw materials costs.

“This would help sustain margins for the downstream segment over the coming quarters, as well as ease clients’ concerns on elevated project costs.”

According to AmInvestment Bank, over the longer term, the group still has ample acreage to double its Pengerang storage capacity with a remaining 500-acre zone comprising reclaimable land and the adjoining buffer zone.

The research firm noted that Petronas Gas is targeting to reach the final investment decision on its third liquefied natural gas storage tank in Pengerang by the end of 2022, potentially opening up another earnings growth opportunity given that Dialog has a 25 per cent stake in the first two liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanks.