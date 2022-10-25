Don’t look at party, choose GPS for better S’wak, says Sikie

KUCHING (Oct 25): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) vice president Datuk John Sikie Tayai yesterday called upon eligible Sarawakian voters, especially the Dayaks, to rally behind Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in the 15th General Election (GE15).

In making the call, he urged voters not to look at the party only when casting their vote, saying that a vote for GPS is a vote for a better Sarawak.

“We are trying to win all the seats that we lost in the last election. We want the people to work together.

“Now the GPS is a good government. Why don’t people choose GPS candidates, whether the candidates are from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) or Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB)?

“This is the high time for us. Sarawak should vote for GPS. Don’t look at the party, GPS is important,” he said when met after launching the Sarawak Bumiputera Court Case Handling Workshop for the Southern Zone here.

He was responding to a question by reporters about his party’s chances to win back its four lost seats of Julau, Selangau, Sri Aman and Lubok Antu.

Asked whether PRS would re-nominate party president Datuk Joseph Salang for the election, Sikie said he was unsure.

He added he was not able to go into the details as only GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had the authority to confirm the candidate list.

“Salang? I also don’t know. Only our Premier (Abang Johari) knows. Whether there will be new faces from PRS, I don’t know. I’m not the president to say or confirm it.

“Only our chairman (Abang Johari) can confirm,” he said, adding that he has yet to receive a letter to attend any meeting from Salang.

“So far not yet. Nothing.”

When asked why PRS had not accepted former member Jugah Muyang’s application to join his party, Sikie replied, “I don’t know”.

Jugah, who is Lubok Antu incumbent, had applied in March this year to rejoin PRS, having previously quit Parti Keadilan Rakyat to become an independent MP.

On Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s proposal to appoint a deputy prime minister from Sabah and Sarawak, Sikie briefly said the proposal must be looked through thoroughly.

“I don’t know, lah. It depends how you take it. For me, I don’t want to comment on that. If it’s good, why not? But we have to see first. Jangan tengok saja (Not just look only),” he said.