DPM post must come with power, says GPS sec-gen

KUCHING (Oct 25): The proposed Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) post for Sarawak and Sabah must come with an important ministerial portfolio to ensure job effectiveness, said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He pointed out giving the DPM post to an MP from the Borneon states will not make any difference if it does not come with power.

“What is important is not the post but the power. If there are certain ministries being assigned, and allocation for development projects approved, that is more important than the post.

“If the DPM post is given (following the outcome of 15th General Election), there must be certain portfolio given to ensure the effectiveness in performing the task for the better benefit for Sarawak and Sabah,” he said when met by reporters here today.

Nanta, who is also caretaker federal Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, was attending the swearing in of nine political secretaries to the premier at Wisma Bapa Malaysia.

While GPS welcomes such proposal, he said what is important to do now is for parties involved to win this 15th General Election (GE15) in order to realise the proposal.

He also said it is up to the parties making such proposal to include it and and list out the powers and benefits in their election manifesto.

“The Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has made a stand and we follow his stand (on this matter),” he added.

Yesterday (Oct 24), Abang Johari said creating a DPM post for Sarawak must involve ensuring the position is one with power and not just to serve as a mere figure head in the Cabinet.

Abang Johari added that while GPS welcomed the suggestion by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to create three DPM posts – one each for Sarawak, Sabah, and the peninsula if BN wins the GE15 – the posts must not just be ceremonial.

On whether GPS would be including the proposal for a DPM from Sarawak in its manifesto, the GPS chairman pointed out the suggestion was from BN and not GPS and he stressed GPS’ manifesto is more on “Sarawak First”.

On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid told a press conference in Kimanis, Sabah that three DPM posts would be created to represent Sarawak, Sabah, and the pen­insula if BN wins GE15.

He said GPS and BN Sabah could suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for this pro­posal to be included in the BN and GPS manifestos for GE15.

Similarly, Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at an event in Sandakan, Sabah also on Sunday said the coalition will maintain its commitment to appoint two DPMs – one from Peninsular and one representing Sarawak and Sabah – if PH is voted into power in the GE15.

According to Anwar, the proposal has existed during the days of Pakatan Rakyat. PH has already named Anwar as its choice to be prime minister in the event the coalition wins the election,

While Malaysia had always had a DPM, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin broke with tradition after being elected as Prime Minister in 2020 following the Sheraton Move which saw Perikatan Nasional forming the government with BN and GPS.

He, however, appointed Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as DPM on July 7 last year, a month before resigning as PM.

Ismail Sabri, after succeeding the ousted Muhyiddin, also did not name a DPM after taking over as PM on Aug 20, last year.