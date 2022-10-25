DPM posts should have been given a long time ago, says PBK chief

KUCHING (Oct 25): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan said the post of deputy prime minister (DPM) would have been given to Sarawak and Sabah a long time ago, had these two states been treated as equal partners under the Federation of Malaysia.

Voon said this in a statement issued in response to the suggestion by Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi about creating three DPM posts to represent Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia if BN won the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

This was stated during the BN leader’s visit to Sabah on Sunday.

On the same day, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Dr Anwar Ibrahim who was also in Sabah for a separate event, said the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition could propose the appointment of two DPMs, should they win the GE15.

“Now both Umno and PH, who are from different camps, are offering the post of deputy prime minister to ensure Sarawak and Sabah would support them,” said Voon in his statement.

He added that even if this materialised, he believed that the DPMs from Sarawak and Sabah would have no real power.

“This is because by the rule of parliamentary democracy, the voice of the majority in the Federal Cabinet must be followed.

“Malaya, as usual, would dominate the cabinet; the real power would still be held by the cabinet ministers from Malaya.”

In this respect, Voon said the state’s current ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ‘should not be too happy’ over the offer either from Umno or PH.

Adding on, he said event after Malaysia was formed in 1963, Sarawak had not been developed as expected.

“Instead, we lost our oil and gas resources – we had never been treated equal.

“For 59 years of Umno being the backbone of the federal government, they could not be bothered to fulfil all the terms and conditions in the MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963),” he pointed out.