Dr Abd Rahman: Three high-impact water supply projects ongoing for Samarahan division

KUCHING (Oct 25): Three high-impact water supply projects costing RM109.2 million are ongoing in the Samarahan division, said Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

He said these projects will improve the existing infrastructure and water supply system to benefit some 20,000 residents in Gedong and Simunjan.

“The projects are led by the state Ministry of Utility and Telecommunications, Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) and the federal Ministry of Rural Development.

“All these projects are being carried out to strengthen an integrated water grid system for Sarawak’s southern zone,” he said at a press conference in Simunjan after a visit to the project sites today.

Dr Abdul Rahman said the first project to improve water supply to Lubok Punggor, Lubuk Buntin and Tanjung Sap in Gedong is nearing completion with a cost of RM41.9 million and will benefit about 350 households.

For the second project, he said it involves the construction of transmission main pipes across Batang Sadong bridge to Simunjan as well as the replacement, relocation and extension of pipes to Sebangan and Sebuyau.

He added the project costs about RM57.9 million and is expected to reach completion by the final quarter of 2023.

Both projects are fully funded by the state government.

As for the third project, Dr Abdul Rahman said it is the ‘Rural Water Supply Project for Sarawak State Reticulation System Samarahan Zone 2’ and is funded by the federal government with a cost of RM9.5 million. It will be completed by year end.

“Hopefully once these projects are completed, there will not be any water supply interruptions in the future – especially during monsoon season,” he said.

Dr Abdul Rahman also said a proposal had been raised to construct a high-level water tank in Simunjan to complement the water supplied by the treatment plant there.

He said currently, the raw water supply to Simunjan and Gedong is currently sourced from the Kuching Water Board and the ministry is planning for an alternative water source from Serian to be used instead.