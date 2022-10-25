Efforts to turn heart of Sibujaya into ‘sea of green’ off to great start

SIBU (Oct 25): Efforts by Amcorp, the master developer for Sibujaya, to create a sea of green right in the heart of Sibujaya got off to a great start recently.

Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai planted the first stalk of paddy at an area earmarked as Sibujaya’s ‘Green Lung’ during the simple launching ceremony.

“We were given this wonderful idea by the developer to create a sea of green by getting locals in Sibujaya to plant paddy,” he said.

Expressing delight with the out-of-the-box initiative, the chairman said he threw his full support into the project.

“Amcorp was true to its word and shouldered the heavy responsibilities of clearing the land and manage the project by bringing in the right people for the paddy planting,” he added.

Sempurai said the sprawling 14-acre site – inclusive of a ‘green belt’ – was conceived by the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg when he was the Minister for Housing.

Meant specifically for the benefit of the people, he said it was one of many measures in place to ensure Sibujaya retains its verdant nature.

In this regard, Sempurai called on other corporations to emulate the passion and commitment which Amcorp has shown in developing Sibujaya.

“If all of us could just put our heart into what we are doing, we can begin to come up with many brilliant ideas for the people’s benefit,” he said.

He said the sea of green project would put the land to better use while awaiting funding for the creation of a massive park.

“It would also beautify the area with green lush paddy stalks while growing and creating a canopy of gold when they ripen.”

Other than the aesthetic values it would bring to Sibujaya, Sempurai said this sea of green project would also help to supplement the income of those involved as the paddy could be sold to everyone.

“I promise to return when the paddy has ripened and lead in its harvesting.”