Farmer from Sg Ibau happy to cater to durian lovers in Kapit

KAPIT (Oct 25): Durians are now available here, but those craving for this ‘King of Fruits’ must grab it early at Tamu Kapit as the supply is very limited.

In this regard, many townsfolks hail the variety coming from Penghulu Langan Dari’s orchard at Sungai Ibau, about a two-hour boat ride away, as the best there is.

“They’re delicious,” said one customer, Chieng Ngok Eng.

“The quality is as good as the Musang King in Peninsular Malaya. The aroma is simply fantastic, and its yellowish flesh does not stick to the fingers,” she told The Borneo Post here.

Chieng did not at all complain about the durians being pricey, as she understood that only Penghulu Langan was supplying the fruit here at this time, selling them between RM15 and RM20 per fruit.

“It’s a bit expensive because of the very limited supply, but buyers like me know that it’s worth it. Many buyers, after tasting the fruits from the Penghulu’s orchard, keep returning for more,” she added.

According to Penghulu Langan, only one tree in his orchard is bearing – or in durian case, ‘dropping’ – fruits, as the rest are still flowering.

“I arrive at the ‘tamu’ (farmers and jungle produce market) before 8am, bringing along some 20 to 30 fruits, all of which would be snapped up in just one hour,” he said, adding that he began selling last Sunday.

“I’m very happy to be able to earn some extra income by selling durians, and I’m happy that people are enjoying my durians as well,” said the farmer.

Similarly, the supply of ‘dabai’ (local olives) is also limited at the moment, unable to cater to the high demand here.

A vendor from Song, who wanted to be identified only as Jack, said the dabai sold here was still cheaper than those in Kuching.

“The limited supply comes from Song District, sold at RM40 per kilogramme, and they’ve been selling like hot cakes.

“In Kuching, I have to sell dabai for RM80 per kilogramme because I need to take into account all the additional costs incurred due to expenses in transportation, lodging and also the time factor,” he said.