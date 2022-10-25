Fire destroys ground floor of grocery shop in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 25): The ground floor of a two-storey grocery shop at Taman Rejang here was destroyed in an early morning fire today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, in a statement, said 19 personnel from Sibu Central and Sungai Merah fire stations were deployed to the scene after receiving a call at 5.44am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the fire involved the ground floor of a two-storey grocery store measuring 20 feet by 30 feet, which was about 90 per cent destroyed,” it said.

Bomba said the fire was brought under control and 6.20am and was completely extinguished at 6.32am.

“No injuries were reported during the incident,” it added.

Bomba is investigating the cause of the fire.