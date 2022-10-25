Five arrested, 17,180 litres subsidised diesel seized in KPDNHEP raid in Miri

MIRI (Oct 25): Five men were arrested and 17,180 litres of subsidised diesel seized during a raid by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and Miri district police’s Criminal Investigation Department at a storehouse in Tudan here today.

KPDNHEP Miri chief Joe Azmi Jamil said the five suspects, aged between 26 and 39, were arrested for alleged involvement in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

He said during the integrated operation carried out by the KPDNHEP Miri enforcement division and the police around 11.30am, two four wheel-drive vehicles, two vans and a lorry carrying diesel were seized together with seven electrical pumps, hoses of various sizes and vehicle keys.

“During the raid, we found that the vehicles had additional tanks that had been modified each and placed in the back compartment believed to be used for embezzlement of subsidised diesel fuel at the gas stations around Miri.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the owners of the vehicles did not have any documentation from the supply controller regarding the ownership of the controlled items,” he said.

As a result, the raid managed to produce one case which is being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Supply Control Act 1961 for possessing controlled goods – 17,180 litres of subsidised diesel – without the controller’s permission and read together with Section 21 of the same Act.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM255,937 including the price of controlled goods of RM36,937 and others (RM219,000).

“Fuel samples have also been taken for analysis purposes and exhibits have been sealed for further investigation,” he added.