Five foreign women rescued in anti-human trafficking ops in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 25): The police rescued five foreign women, aged between 24 and 29, during a raid on a shophouse unit at Jalan Setia Raja here on Oct 21.

In a press statement yesterday, Sarawak Commissioner of Police Dato Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Sarawak Police Contingent conducted an inspection on the unit at around 3.30pm, following data gathered from intelligence.

“There, the CID team discovered that the women locked up were locked inside the unit, and that there were CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras around, believed to be used to monitor movements in and around the premises.

“The police team had to force open the entry to release the women, whom we believe are victims of human trafficking,” he said.

Following the raid, police later arrested two local men, aged 23 and 25, at separate locations, added Mohd Azman.

“Seized from the two are passports belonging to two of the foreign women.”

Mohd Azman also said the arrest and confiscation of items were done under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

“The case is also investigated under Section 12(1)(F) of the Passports Act 1966,” he added.

Mohd Azman also said based on preliminary investigations, it is believed that the women were brought in and forced to entertain customers, including sexually, at some hotels and entertainment outlets here.

“The victims admitted that they had been in Sarawak between three weeks and five months.

“All five of them will be sent to the women’s shelter in Kota Kinabalu as the investigation continues,” he said.

Mohd Azman also called upon all local communities to cooperate with the authorities by reporting any suspicious criminal activities occurring in their areas.