Floods: Fire Dept ready to station personnel at polling centres if needed, says D-G

ALOR SETAR (Oct 25): The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is prepared to station its personnel at polling centres identified as likely to be affected by floods in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

JBPM director-general, Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said this would not affect the preparedness of 12,500 of its personnel across the country in facing the flood season expected to occur during the northeast monsoon.

“If needed, we will be prepared at selected polling centres at the request of the relevant authorities. The Malaysian Meteorological Department and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage have already forecast floods.

“Therefore, we will station our members at forward base locations,” he told reporters after officiating at the JBPM’s forum on integrity and anti-corruption at Albukhary International University here today.

Nearly 500 participants from 49 security and enforcement agencies attended the forum.

Mohammad Hamdan said JBPM has always been on standby mode and is alert to weather changes, especially flooding incidents that may occur outside the hotspot areas.

Meanwhile, he said there were no reported cases of corruption involving JBPM personnel nationwide as of this month, and only two cases were recorded involving the department last year. — Bernama