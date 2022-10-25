GE15: PBDS open to negotiating with PKR on Baram seat, says president

MIRI (Oct 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS) is open to negotiating with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) on the Baram parliamentary seat, said PBDS president Bobby William.

Bobby said if PKR was serious in wanting to negotiate on the seat, then the party should come forward to discuss their proposal with PBDS.

“If they are serious (to negotiate Baram seat), they will come up with a proposal. We will have to weigh in their terms and conditions.

“Our intention is similar. We want to avoid a multi-cornered fight in Baram because this will be a disadvantage to us,” he said when asked to comment about PKR’s plan to negotiate with PBDS on the Baram seat.

Bobby said the PBDS’ decision to field a retired headmaster Sawing Kedit in Baram was made after a consensus was reached by the party’s supreme council.

He also said PBDS had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) on Oct 2 to avoid clashing with each other in GE15.

In a news published on Sunday, PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan had said that PKR Sarawak was negotiating with other local opposition parties on seats which included Baram and Lawas to avoid multi-cornered fights in GE15.

He also said PKR would negotiate with PBDS to allow its candidate to contest in Baram, as they believed that Pakatan Harapan (PH) could form the next federal government after GE15.

Roland believed that through a straight fight, PKR could deliver Baram seat for PH.