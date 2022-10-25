GE15: PRS Pakan branch hopes GPS picks Salang as candidate for Julau

SIBU (Oct 25): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) Pakan branch members are hoping that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg would pick party president Datuk Joseph Salang as its candidate for Julau in the 15th general election (GE15).

According to the branch’s deputy chairman Tuai Rumah Jantan Uchong, Salang, who is also the former MP for the constituency, has the strong support of longhouse chiefs and the grassroots in Julau.

“PRS Pakan is ready to help GPS wrest back the seat and we are all very confident that Salang is the most eligible and a winnable candidate for Julau,” he said in a statement today.

PRS Pakan Women chief Councillor Fitz Patrick said after the passing of the late Tan Sri James Masing, Salang was unanimously appointed as PRS president by the supreme council members witnessed by party delegates, members and other dignitaries at their triennial delegates conference in Sibu in April this year.

She said this reflects the unity and harmony of all PRS members who trusted Salang to be their leader and to continue the party legacy.

“Our ongoing survey also revealed that the grassroots including community leaders in both Julau and Pakan districts have given support to Salang to wrest back the seat with a handsome majority in the election.

“Majority of the grassroots in Julau have given their trust to us to support Salang as the GPS candidate for Julau.

“We are confident that our beloved Premier will make a wise decision to field our party president in Julau this election,” she said.

Party member Tuai Rumah Morris Nyanong confirmed the grassroots sentiment that Salang is widely spoken not only as a leader but also as an identity of the party among the Dayak community since he is the PRS president and democratically he shall be elected as people’s representative.

“Besides, all political party presidents are elected representatives who are elected in the election and not otherwise,” he said.