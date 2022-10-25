Ismail Sabri congratulates new UK PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 25): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob congratulated Rishi Sunak on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Ismail Sabri in a Facebook post today expressed confidence in Sunak’s dedication and leadership apart from hoping to be able to work closely with his counterpart to realise the potential of Malaysia and UK relations.

“I hope to work closely with The Right Honourable (Sunak) to achieve the potential of the relationship between the two countries. I am confident that, with his dedication and leadership, this existing cooperation will continue to be strengthened,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also prayed that Sunak would be blessed with continued health and happiness and that the people of the UK would continue to enjoy peace, stability and prosperity.

According to the prime minister, he is very pleased with the achievements so far in deepening the close relationship between the two countries that have been established 65 years ago.

“Malaysia and the UK have enjoyed friendly and productive relations, supported by cooperation in various aspects which are mutually beneficial, especially in the trade and investment sectors,” he said.

He said that Malaysia and the UK’s close relationship, history and shared aspirations have indeed brought great benefits to the people of both countries.

Earlier Bernama reported that Sunak, 42, a former Boris Johnson Cabinet member, is Britain’s third prime minister in seven weeks and the first non-white to hold the highest office. — Bernama