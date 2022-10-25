KDM announces Sepanggar, Kimanis candidates

PENAMPANG (Oct 25): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) on Tuesday named its candidates for the Sepanggar and Kimanis parliamentary seats.

Its president, Datuk Peter Anthony, told a press conference that Amat Md Yusof, a former civil servant, will be its candidate in Kimanis and the party’s Youth Chief Jumardie Lukman for Sepanggar this 15th general election.

Last Friday, Peter announced that KDM will be fielding Datuk Seri Winston Liaw and Bandau assemblyman Datuk Wetrom Bahanda in the Kota Kinabalu and Kota Marudu parliamentary seats respectively.

Peter also said that he will be announcing the names of a few more candidates in Tenom this weekend.

“We have received requests from senior politicians in several constituencies who have expressed their desire to contest in the 15th GE. We at the party’s top leadership will be considering the requests before making any decisions.

“Those who have informed us of their desire to contest are individuals with good and vast experience. Some are from the east coast and the interior; we have not rejected the requests but will give our best consideration before making any decision to allow them to use KDM’s logo. We will finalize the requests in the near future and make the announcement then,” he said.

Peter also said that there have been requests from supporters for him to contest in the Tenom parliamentary seat and for KDM to contest in Papar too.

“KDM deputy president Datuk Juil Nuatim and myself are considering the requests … wait and see. Maybe the question will be answered on Saturday or maybe before nomination day on Nov 5,” he said when asked if he would be contesting in Tenom.

He added that KDM is also considering other areas like Penampang and Ranau as there are also requests from senior politicians in these constituencies to be fielded as candidates.

Peter pointed out that many people are interested to join KDM and these are individuals who are attracted to the party’s struggles and its seriousness in making changes, especially at the state level.

According to him, there have been inquiries from elected representatives and senior politicians about KDM and he added, “if some YBs join us, it will be good as they will strengthen the party and its preparations (for the 15th GE).”

When asked which party(s) those interested are from, Peter replied, “let that be a secret.”

On the issue of many cornered fights for certain ‘hot seats’, Peter said that Malaysia is a democratic country where everyone is free to contest.

“KDM is a small party but I believe the voters this election are different from the 14th GE where not only will they will evaluate a party but they will also scrutinize the candidates’ background and whether the individual has potential or not.

“So there is no problem if there is a multi-cornered fight, what is important is that our candidates have the potential to give the other candidates a challenge,” he said.

To a further question on KDM’s possible role of assisting to form the federal government, Peter pointed out that the party respects the government of the day whether at the state or federal level.

“We respect the mandate of the rakyat, meaning KDM’s candidates will assist whoever forms the government at the federal level. KDM will help because the rakyat have given their mandate to the party it wants to represent them and administer the country,” he stressed.

KDM is going solo in 15th GE.