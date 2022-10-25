King, Queen arrive in Singapore for state visit

SINGAPORE (Oct 25): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah arrived here today for a state visit to the republic until Oct 28.

The aircraft carrying the royal couple and the Malaysian delegation, which includes their daughter Tengku Puteri Raja Tengku Puteri Afzan Aminah Hafizatullah, landed at the Changi International Airport at 10.50am.

Their Majesties were met on arrival by Singapore Education Minister Chan Chun Sing, Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore Datuk Dr Azfar Mohamad Mustafar and Transport Ministry director-general Datuk Isham Ishak.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to visit the Asian Civilisations Museum and the Edible Garden City this afternoon before the Queen left to visit the Gardens By The Bay with Tengku Puteri Afzan in the evening.

Their Majesties will be accorded a state welcoming ceremony at The Istana at 5pm tomorrow.

The royal couple are also scheduled to meet with Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long during the visit. – Bernama