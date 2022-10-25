King, Queen leave for state visit to Singapore

SEPANG (Oct 25): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah today left to Singapore for a state visit until Friday (Oct 28).

Their Majesties left on a special aircraft from the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at about 9.45 am.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife, Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin , were at the airport to send off Their Majesties.

Also present were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali and Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah.

Earlier, His Majesty took the salute from a royal guard of honour mounted by the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment accompanied by a 21-gun salute and the national anthem.

Their Majesties left for the state visit accompanied by Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Transport Ministry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak and officials from Istana Negara, the Prime Minister’s Department and the Foreign Ministry.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin, in a statement, said the state visit was scheduled last September, but it was postponed as Their Majesties had to go to London, for a special visit to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The itinerary for Their Majesties’ visit in Singapore today included to the Asian Civilisation Museum and the Edible Garden City this afternoon.

Tomorrow, Their Majesties are scheduled to receive an audience from Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Long and his wife at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, followed by a luncheon.

“It will be the second between the two leaders. The first was when His Majesty went to watch the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 on Oct 2, 2022, at Lee’s invitation.

Later at 5 pm, Their Majesties at scheduled to attend a state welcoming ceremony at The Istana, Orchard Road, he said, adding that the royal couple are also scheduled to meet Singapore President Halimah Yacob and attend a state banquet,

On Thursday (Oct 27), Al-Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to visit NEWater reclaimed wastewater plant and then to the Commando Training Camp at Pasir Ris, while the Raja Permaisuri Agong will visit the National Library and the National Museum.

Later in the evening, Their Majesties will attend a dinner and meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Singapore.

Their Majesties are scheduled to return on Oct 28.

Ahmad Fadil said the state visit symbolise the good and close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore which was forged since 57 years ago.

In terms of bilateral trade, from January to August 2022, Malaysia’s total trade with Singapore amounted to US$55.77 billion, which is 12.9 percent of Malaysia’s total trade, making Singapore Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner after China.

Singapore is the second largest destination for Malaysian exports after China with a value of US$34.51 billion.

Singapore is also Malaysia’s second-largest source of imports after China with a value of US$21.26 billion. – Bernama