Kiulu to have mini secretariat

KIULU (Oct 25): Cooperation and understanding between leaders are essential for bringing about constructive change in a community, said Kiulu assemblyman Datuk Joniston Bangkuai.

This mutual leadership appreciation can be observed in Kiulu, where the locals have benefitted from Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s thorough consideration of their plights.

One such instance is the establishment of the Kiulu sub-district office, which Hajiji promised in response to Joniston’s request during the last state election and delivered.

“Leadership requires the development of collaborative connections. A community need a leader who can articulate the people’s plights and work to implement solutions.

“Such understanding relationship must also be fostered between young and senior leaders to contribute fresh ideas and solutions in tackling community challenges,” said Joniston at the Anak Muda Peduli programme in Pekan Kiulu, on Tuesday.

In addition, he said Kiulu would have a mini secretariat to centralise administrative functions and improve efficiency, adding the Chief Minister is expected to do the ground breaking ceremony soon.

He stated this would not be achievable if there was not a partnership based on mutual understanding.

Joniston likewise stressed the importance of leaders and community having great tolerance and teamwork in order to bring out the best in them.

“We’ve been making great strides to promote rural tourism in Kiulu. From just four operators in 2014, there are now more than 70 active businesses in this sector.

“This is the outcome of everyone encouraging and learning from one another’s accomplishment. Kiulu today has a community-based tourism which serves as a model for other states to emulate,” he said.

Speaking on the Anak Muda Peduli initiative, Joniston praised the Tuaran Youth Town Club (TYTC)’s philanthropic efforts in engaging with and aiding the Kiulu community.

Organised by TYTC in collaboration with Kiulu Community Development Leader Unit Office, the programme intended to support rural community by recognising their problems.

Present was TYTC chairman Mohammad Ghazali Hajiji, where he handed over canopies contribution to Kiulu traders.

“We have implemented this programme since before Covid-19 pandemic and we handed over smartphone contribution to students in Kiulu.

“We are grateful to Datuk Joniston for his support in our events and we aim to continue contributing to the community,” said Ghazali.