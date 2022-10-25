Man fined RM1,200 for slapping Kuching car company’s after-sales head

KUCHING (Oct 25): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 36-year-old man RM1,200 in default one month’s jail after he pleaded guilty to slapping the cheek of a luxury car distributor’s head of after-sales.

Tan Hern Hua entered the plea before Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi for a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

Tan committed the offence against the 41-year-old female at the luxury car distributor company in Jalan Tun Jugah here around 1.15pm on Oct 15 this year.

Based on the facts of the case, Tan scolded the victim for not answering his phone calls and proceeded to punch a table at the premises.

He then slapped the victim on her left cheek and pushed her head with his index finger twice.

Tan reacted in such a way as he was dissatisfied with the company’s service because his brand new car kept breaking down even though it had been repaired a few times.

Following that, Tan scolded the victim who did not answer his phone calls, and the reasons given by the victim seemed to belittle him.

The investigation revealed that the victim also suffered from swelling on her left cheek.

The incident was recorded by a closed circuit television camera (CCTV) while also being witnessed by the victim’s co-workers.

The prosecution was carried out by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Tan was not represented by a lawyer.