Man jailed 14 years for robbing two people in Miri

MIRI (Oct 25): A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison with seven strokes of the rotan by the Sessions Court for committing an armed robbery against two individuals today.

The court ordered the prison sentence on the accused to run from today (Oct 25).

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan convicted Macraney Serini, 32, from Taman Ceria Bandar Baru Permyjaya here under Section 394 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 397 of the same code, which provides for an imprisonment term up to 20 years and a fine or whipping upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Macraney was found to have committed an armed robbery against 24-year-old Loh Fa Won by taking away his mobile phone and a helmet.

At the time of committing the robbery, Macraney was armed with a helmet and voluntarily caused injury to Loh using the helmet.

He was charged with committing the offence at 2pm on Oct 6 at the roadside of Jalan Dato Permaisuri 2C, Bandar Baru Permyjaya here.

He also faced another charge under Section 394 of the Penal Code for robbing a mobile phone belonging to 31-year-old Catherine Bandong Tee.

Upon conviction, Macraney can be sentenced to 14 years in prison and a fine or whipping.

He was charged with committing the offence at 8pm on Oct 14 this year in front of ABC Rojak shop in Tudan here.

Macraney was sentenced to eight years in prison with five strokes of the rotan for the first case, while for the second case, he was sentenced to six years in prison with two strokes of the rotan.

The court ordered the two sentences to run separately.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Asfa Jannah Mohamad Ariff Irwani prosecuted while the accused was not represented.