Tuesday, October 25
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Marine police in Limbang thwart attempt to smuggle turtle eggs

Marine police in Limbang thwart attempt to smuggle turtle eggs

0
By Jude Toyat on Sarawak

Handout photo shows marine police personnel checking the turtle eggs found in a polystyrene box.

MIRI (Oct 25): Marine police (PPM) seized four plastic-wrapped polystyrene boxes containing turtle eggs in an operation in Kuala Berawan, Limbang on Monday (Oct 24).

In a Facebook post, the marine police said the turtle eggs are believed to have been intended to be smuggled into the district.

“During a patrol and operation in Kuala Berawan, PPM personnel had inspected a vacant hut and found four polystyrene boxes wrapped in plastic with turtle eggs believed to had been smuggled here illegally inside the boxes,” said the statement.

The turtle eggs were brought to the Limbang Marine police’s headquarters for further inspection.

The seizure was made under the Sarawak Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts