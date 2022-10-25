Marine police in Limbang thwart attempt to smuggle turtle eggs

MIRI (Oct 25): Marine police (PPM) seized four plastic-wrapped polystyrene boxes containing turtle eggs in an operation in Kuala Berawan, Limbang on Monday (Oct 24).

In a Facebook post, the marine police said the turtle eggs are believed to have been intended to be smuggled into the district.

“During a patrol and operation in Kuala Berawan, PPM personnel had inspected a vacant hut and found four polystyrene boxes wrapped in plastic with turtle eggs believed to had been smuggled here illegally inside the boxes,” said the statement.

The turtle eggs were brought to the Limbang Marine police’s headquarters for further inspection.

The seizure was made under the Sarawak Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998.