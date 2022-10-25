Maximus should prove his accusation against Warisan – Darell

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Parti Warisan (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking regarded Parti Bersatu Sabah’s (PBS) recent statement linking his party to illegal immigrants (PTI) as a desperate move to gain political support.

When asked about PBS president Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili’s recent statement challenging Warisan to show proof that the party does not back PTI, Darell said that it was surprising the statement came from Maximus himself.

“It is surprising that someone like Dr Maximus Ongkili is so desperate to create that motion when he himself said in his own AGM, that there was a party in Barisan Nasional (BN) that created IC for vote. He did not even dare to name that party.

“When Dr Maximus Ongkili accused his former member, he did not even name the party. It was (Datuk Seri) Najib (Razak) who answered me that it was Umno.

“I’m just surprised Maximus can’t even say the word Umno. Kesian (pity), but now blame us, our supporters are PTI,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Darell said Maximus has the burden to prove his accusation as all Warisan members in Sabah are Sabahans.

“Max (Maximus) did not even dare to name the party but now confuse the people and blame Warisan.

“We are not even around when this ‘vote for IC’ program was happening,” he added.

Darell said a seasoned veteran politician like Dr Chong Eng Leong, who is the ‘ghostbuster’ of Sabah PTI issue, had joined Warisan recently.

“If the ghostbuster himself joins Warisan, something is wrong with Maximus,” he added.

Darell however believes that there is a possibility that Maximus is forced to do anything because PBS, under Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is having political cooperation with Barisan Nasional in Sabah.

On Monday, Maximus called on Warisan to show proof in order to disassociate themselves from the PTI stigma.

“Denying alone is not sufficient. They must prove to us that they do not have the backing of illegal immigrants,” he said when responding to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who said that he would be suing him for defamation following his statement associating them to being PTI friendly.