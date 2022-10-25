Murum players sweep all titles in first Jombola tourney

KUCHING (Oct 25): Murum made a clean sweep of the titles at stake in the inaugural Jombola Sports Competition which ended at the Petra Jaya Multipurpose Hall last Saturday.

Baling Ellision Duren and Hendry Ding won the men’s doubles while Osan Jalin and Raja Ding May completed a one-two finish for Murum.

In joint third were Roniel Ajang Along and Jeslen Allan of Murum and Ngaung Ung Siong and Dauglas Austin Roland of Kota Samarahan-Kuching.

Baling secured his second title when he partnered Madeline Lawing to lift the mixed doubles title with Osan Jalin and Laura Serum as runners-up. In joint third placings were Hendry Ding-Kenny Kut and Raja Ding May-Caroline Baru to make it it an all-Murum affair in this category.

Murum completed their domination after Madeline Lawing-Jenny Kut beat teammates Laura Serum-Caroline Baru for the women’s doubles crown. Lau Siew Hung-Lis Solihat Ag Hasbolah from Kota Samarahan and Suraina Adenan-Shafrina Iksan of Kuching finished joint third.

”This is the first jombola competition held in Sarawak and we are very happy with the overwhelming response despite that it is a new sport.

“We are happy to see that everyone is enjoying the sport even though some do not know the rules and regulations.

“After a few matches, they felt that jombola was easy to play. Those who wish to know more about the sport can visit the website and link jombola.com,” said Jombola Sarawak Association deputy president Dr Ong Kong Swee who is also Jombola Malaysia Association technical director.

The competition held in conjunction with 1000 League Programmes Kuching Division level and National Sports Month attracted 20 teams from Kuching, Kota Samarahan, Murum and Bintulu.

Jombola Sarawak Association president Kennedy Chukpai Ugon presented the prizes.