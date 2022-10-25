Now or never, PKR S’wak chief tells GPS on collab with PH

MIRI (Oct 25): It is now or never for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) if the state coalition really wants to establish a partnership with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election, said Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman Roland Engan

Speaking to reporters during a walkabout at Senior Citizens Street, Persiaran Kabor yesterday, he said any partnership can only be possible before polling day.

“If GPS wants to collaborate with PH, do it now. Don’t wait until after the election,” said Roland.

Roland was leading a PKR entourage on the walkabout and to meet supporters.

The meet-up was initially expecting PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, but he had to cancel his trip here following the passing of his mother-in-law Datin Mariah Khamis.

Anwar took to his Facebook page to apologise to the leadership and supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak that the campaign trip to Miri and Kuching had to be cancelled, and would be rescheduled.

According to Roland, despite Anwar not able to be here, they decided to proceed to explain to supporters on PKR’s mission.

“PH’s mission is to establish a new government that is fair, clean, efficient and trust-worthy. We call on Sarawakians to not waste their time with the government that is not worthy (of support),” he added.