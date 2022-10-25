PBK: GPS should demand for PM, finance, home ministers’ posts

KUCHING (Oct 25): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government should demand for the posts of prime minister, finance minister and home minister if Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH) are really serious about sharing power with the state, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

He believes that the prime minister’s post is important for Sarawak because it is the prime minister that controls and directs the functions of other ministers and ministries.

He added that the prime minister also cannot function if he cannot get help from the finance minister to ensure funds are released for projects allocated to Sarawak.

“Umno and PH should realize that Sarawakians make better finance ministers. The record is there. We have strong financial health with huge reserves in the bank.

“It is my personal opinion that Malayans have not been able to produce capable finance ministers because they were not able to keep inflation in check and the country is in debt.

“Our ringgit is weak and very weak compared to Singapore,” he said in a statement today.

Voon said Sarawak should also be given the home minister post to ensure the country will be peaceful with no religious extremism and racialism sprouting in the country that can disrupt development.

Without these powerful posts, he said Sarawak’s presence in the federal cabinet will only be for window dressing.

He pointed out that if GPS is desirous to be in the federal cabinet, there is no point to just make up the numbers in it, enjoying air-conditioned rooms and sipping coffee with other ministers.

He said the GPS government needs to realise that a strong federal government occupied by ministers from Malaya will not give a good bargaining power to Sarawak.

“Now, both Umno and Pakatan hope GPS can join them to form the federal government with both offering deputy prime minister’s (DPM) post to Sarawak after elections are over.

“DPM is not what Sarawak should want when matters will still be controlled by Malaya.

“By not honouring equal partnership in federal government, we shall always be treated as a colony of Malaya,” said Voon.