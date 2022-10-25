Police investigating Putatan road rage after video clips viraled

PENAMPANG (Oct 25): Police have opened an investigation paper after two video clips of an alleged road rage incident took place along Jalan Putatan here recently.

Both video clips, lasting three minutes 35 seconds and four minutes three seconds, were believed to have been uploaded by YouTubers on October 24.

The clips show a driver of a Perodua Myvi car violently bullying the driver of a Proton Pesona car and the attacker using an iron road to hit and destroy the car’s bumper.

The driver of the Proton Pesona, said to be a YouTuber, had attempted to get out of the car to confront the attacker but was stopped by his wife, also said to be a YouTuber.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said following the viral video on social media, police have called the account users to give their full statements for investigation.

Mohd Haris said police investigation however revealed that the purpose of the video being uploaded in social media was for content creation.

“It was merely an act to increase viewing,” said Mohd Haris.

“Police have since opened an investigation paper under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

Mohd Haris reminded the public to be careful when uploading or sharing any information in social media which could cause fear and confusion to the public.