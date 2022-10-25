Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City presents aid to single-parent families

KUCHING (Oct 25): Fifty single-parent families from Kampung Haji Baki received daily necessities, food, and stationery from the Rotary Club of Kuching Unity City last Saturday.

The event marked the end of a year-long project.

Club treasurer Esther Hu said many people lost their jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, which put a lot of pressure on groups with low household incomes.

“So, we decided to provide short-term relief to these single-parent families. Since 111 families are not a small group, we divided this donation project into four times of deliveries according to the donations received.

“We are very happy to see many breadwinners from these families have found new jobs and their lives are back on track,” she said.

Club president Mok Yong Yaw said the last donation came mainly from two companies – premium car dealer Regas Premium Auto Sdn Bhd and event planning company Red Velvet – as well as about 50 individual donors.

“We get from society and should also give back to society so that our community will gradually improve, and the people who are helped can see the hope of life,” he said.

Delivery project lead Desmond Tiong thanked Penghulu Sabtuyah Yusof and her team for helping identify those in real need of help and also Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang for sharing the events via social media to promote acts of kindness.

“Besides, under the lead of our immediate past president Mr Chew, we also built a mini library cum literacy centre here last month as a joint project with Rotary Club of Sri Kenyalang and Kuching Jaya.

“We will also set up few more at other rural areas to improve local literacy rate. Therefore, we need RM250,000 donation from public to set up these library-cum-literacy centres as our upcoming projects,” he said.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubKuchingUnityCity/ or contact Hu on 017-8266535.