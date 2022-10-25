Tuesday, October 25
Sabah records 115 new Covid-19 cases

A health worker stores a Covid-19 swab test sample for testing. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Sabah recorded 115 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours with three districts reporting double-digit infections namely the capital city, Penampang and Lahad Datu.

Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the daily cases were detected from 1,369 samples tested on October 25.

“The positivity rate of Tuesday’s cases is 8.4 per cent, a lower figure compared to the previous day of 11.21 per cent.

“A total of 112 cases from the 115 infections are under Category 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3 and one case in Category 5,” he added.

Twelve districts recorded zero case namely Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Nabawan, Pitas, Putatan, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid and Tongod.

