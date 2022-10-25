Sagah: GPS must win all 3 Bidayuh-majority seats in GE15 to ensure united voice in Parliament

SERIAN (Oct 25): It is important for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win in all the three Bidayuh-majority parliamentary seats in the coming 15th General Election (GE15), said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president said this is to ensure the Bidayuh community has a united voice in the Parliament.

“If possible, let’s win the three seats with a big majority so that our voices are taken note of and loudly heard,” said Sagah, who is also Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister when officiating at a dinner organised by Warisan Bung Sadung Serian Association (Pewaris) on Sunday night.

The three-Bidayuh majority parliamentary seats are Serian, Puncak Borneo and Mas Gading.

Following the 14th General Election in 2018, only Serian was represented by GPS while Puncak Borneo and Mas Gading were won by Pakatan Harapan.

Puncak Borneo ‘returned’ to GPS few months ago after its incumbent Datuk Willie Mongin was accepted into PBB – which is the backbone of GPS – on Aug 6.

Sagah said that voters should give full support to GPS no matter who is nominated as candidates by GPS in these three seats.

For Serian seat, Sagah said it is almost certain that its incumbent Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem will defend the seat since leaders in Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) had confirmed Riot’s renomination but the final decision rests with GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Puncak Borneo will be contested by a candidate from PBB while Mas Gading is allocated to Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

“The Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who is GPS chairman, is expected to officially announce the candidates soon. Let’s support whoever is picked as the GPS candidate,” he said.

On another matter, Sagah who is also Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) chairman, also briefed those present on the objectives of this newly established entity.

He said that GKCDA, which covers nine state constituencies from Lundu to Serian, will act as a platform to oversee the implementation of development project to ensure they are completed on schedule and in. compliance with specifications.

Although the GKCDA covers constituencies which are Bidayuh-majority, he gave assurance that the interests of all communities will be taken care of.

Also present at the dinner were Riot, Advisor (Education) in the Premier’s Office Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Deputy State Secretary Datu Buckland Bangik and Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus.

The dinner wad hosted by Pewaris president Dato Sri Robert Jacob Ridu who is also former State Legislative Assembly speaker at his residence in Kampung Taee.