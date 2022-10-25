Saloon helper jailed for smuggling boy from China

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): A saloon helper was jailed for six years by the High Court here on Monday for smuggling a juvenile boy from China three years ago.

Justice Leonard David Shim imposed the custodial sentence on Rowena Talattu Garcia, 49, after she pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 26A of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 when her case came up for trial.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 15 years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Rowena, who was represented by counsel Korvent Wheezar E. Jomiji, admitted to smuggling the 16-year-old undocumented China boy at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport here on March 22, 2019.

In passing the sentence, the judge held among others that after considering the nature and seriousness of the offence, the court was satisfied that a deterrent sentence is required for this case.

Apart from the jail sentence, the accused was also ordered to be referred to the Immigration Department after completing her jail sentence which would be counted from the date of her arrest.

The charge stated that the offence was committed with a person called Melna, who is still at large.

Rowena was arrested on November 13, 2019 and investigation revealed that she had direct involvement in this activity.

The accused also assisted in supplying fake identity and travel documents to a migrant.