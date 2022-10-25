Sarawak to optimise hydrogen production, technical know-how, says Premier

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak is intensively analysing its Hydrogen Production Plant’s performance to optimise hydrogen production operations and enhance its technical know-how on this novel technology, especially in a tropical context, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said hydrogen has wide applications in the state’s existing industries and can be exported in various forms and via different methods.

“It will play a central role in the further greening of Sarawak’s industries, transportation sector and healthcare in the future.

“Given favourable global demand conditions and sufficient resource availability, Sarawak can be a pioneer in the future global supply chain – as we were previously with the liquefied natural gas business in the 1980s,” he said in his keynote address at the Singapore Energy Summit held in conjunction with Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW) today.

He said in the next several years, the Sarawak government plans to develop six multi-fuel stations in Sarawak that cater to vehicles powered by standard fossil fuels, electricity and hydrogen.

”We have also partnered with global players from South Korea to develop an environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia plant in Bintulu where upon its completion, will produce 7,000 metric tonnes of hydrogen in addition to various forms of ammonia for local industries and South Korea,” he said.

He also said that the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Sarawak Energy are actively building partnerships to expand local knowledge of hydrogen related technologies within the state and exploring the commercial production of green hydrogen as well as the viability of its associated value chain in Asia.

“Coordinated international cooperation to scale up hydrogen will not only assist us in the implementation of our green energy agenda, but a global hydrogen one as well,” he remarked.

Abang Johari pointed out that the Sarawak government is focused on establishing Sarawak as a regional hub and powerhouse for renewable energy through power export.

He said as Malaysia’s largest renewable energy provider, the state can play a key role in accelerating the region’s energy transition by working together and sharing resources with its neighbours.

“Sarawak’s Growth Agenda supports a resilient and sustainable energy future for a common regional prosperity.

“Our present decisions will have major implications for future generations, whose ability to lead prosperous, healthy lives depends on what we do today.”

He noted that the next few years were critical to realise a sustainable, livable future for all.

“Changing course will require immediate, ambitious and concerted efforts to slash emissions, build resilience and conserve ecosystems.

“In this regard, Sarawak prioritises environmental sustainability, aligning our development path with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and pursuing balanced economic growth by managing our natural resources in a measured, responsible way,” he said.

Abang Johari said by 2030, Sarawak planned to achieve three targets namely to maintain at least 60 per cent renewable energy capacity mix, with renewable hydropower at its core and an increase in alternative renewable energy resources; reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 600,000 tons per annum by electrifying Sarawak’s mobility fleet; and to achieve more than 15 per cent income from foreign markets, which includes pursuing power exports.

He said Sarawak is enthusiastic to work with like-minded organisations who are similarly committed to a resilient and sustainable energy future for Asean and the world at large.

“We must collectively balance our current and future energy demand with sustainable principles within the context of the threat of climate change, as today’s stewards of our planet and as neighbours within Asean,” he said.

Among those present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, and Sarawak Energy chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.