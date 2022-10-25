Senior golfers to tee off S’wak Closed C’ships in Sibu

KUCHING (Oct 25): The stage is set for the 11th Sarawak Senior Amateur Closed Golf Championships which gets underway at Sibu Golf Club today (Oct 25).

Making a strong bid to win the title for a third time after winning in 2015 and 2017 is Bernett Ling Soon Kiong of Sibu who will be taking full advantage of home ground.

Other notable contenders to look out for are Sulaiman Ibrahim from Samarahan Country Club, Awang Sani Seruji from Damai Golf and Country Club, Abu Bakar Kiprawi and Muas Sebli from Kelab Golf Sarawak, John Ling of Bintulu Golf Club and from the host club, Wong Tung Ann and Wong Lay Nam.

The tournament was last held in 2019 and has received encouraging response from over 100 senior golfers through Sarawak.

It is jointly organised by the Senior Golfers Society of Sarawak (SGSS) and Sibu Golf Club and held in Sibu for the first time. The event is sanctioned by the Persatuan Golf Negeri Sarawak.

Apart from the Tan Sri Dr Wong Soon Kai Challenge Trophy, there is a hole-in-one prize of RM10,000 sponsored by SGSS deputy president Dato Ding Lian Cheon and lucky draw prizes including five vouchers for a three-Day two-Night stay at Verdant Hill Hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, Ding handed over the challenge trophy to SGC captain Wong Lay Nam in a simple ceremony yesterday. Also present were SGSS captain Anthony Tan Hong Chiang, committee members David Loh and Kho Gek Ling, and SGC vice president Stephen Wong and treasurer Rali Wong.