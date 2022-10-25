Shahelmey ready to contest in GE15

PENAMPANG (Oct 25): Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir. Shahelmey Yahya said he is ready to deliver and fight for his party if given the chance to be a candidate for the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

The Tanjung Keramat assemblyman however said no decision had been made on the candidates by the top Sabah Barisan Nasional leadership.

“There is no confirmation made by the top leadership, so we just wait for the announcement, which will be soon.

“But if given the chance, it is a recognition and also trust given by the party so we have to ensure we can contribute a seat to the party for the purpose of establishing a stable and prosperous government,” he said.

When asked which parliamentary seat he would prefer to contest, Shahelmey smiled and said he is from Putatan.

“I’m from Putatan so obviously it will be Putatan, but like I’ve just said, the decision is made by the party’s top leadership and we will abide by whatever the decision made by the party,” he said after attending the State-level disaster simulation and training program at the Penampang Cultural Hall here yesterday.

Shahelmey earlier said the simulation is in preparation for the northeast monsoon which is expected to hit the country as well as Sabah at the end of this month until March 2023.

“The training and simulation is also timely as it enables us to be prepared for any disasters,” he said, adding that about 223 temporary evacuation shelters have been identified throughout Sabah which could accommodate up to 124,000 people.