Show solid evidence or we will sue, Warisan tells Ongkili

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 25): Parti Warisan will carry on with the summon against Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, said its vice president, Terrence Siambun.

Siambun in a statement on Tuesday, said the summon will be made following Ongkili’s accusation that Parti Warisan is a Pendatang Asing Tanpa Izin (PTI) and its grassroots members are PTI.

“Ongkili had made a statement, which was published by the online news portal, claiming that PBS is not ready to work with Parti Warisan due to the party’s background which is said to be friendly to illegal immigrants and most of their grassroots members were PTI.

“I was told by our party grassroots leaders that Ongkili’s statement has been widely spread throughout Sabah through social media Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram, which has caused confusion among the people of Sabah, especially the non-Muslim KDM (Kadazandusun Murut) community.

“It should be remembered that this is the second time Ongkili has made false accusations against Warisan whereby just a few days ago, he linked Warisan with a sudden increase in the number of registered voters even though he himself had said during the PBS annual general meeting last June 2022 that a component party in BN had given identification cards to PTI in Sabah to enable them to cast their votes in the upcoming elections.

“I am sure Ongkili knows the legal process in this country where the accuser cannot make accusations without any solid evidence because if he does so, then this act is categorized as defamatory and as the vice president of Parti Warisan representing the KDM people, I challenge Ongkili to provide solid evidence regarding his accusations and if he fails to do so, then we will start the proceedings against him.

“These proceedings had to be carried out in order to ensure Parti Warisan’s name is clean and preserved, and to guarantee the integrity of the leaders, members and supporters of Warisan at the grassroots level,” he said.

On Monday, Ongkili called on Warisan to show proof in order to disassociate themselves from the PTI stigma.

“Denying alone is not sufficient. They must prove to us that they do not have the backing of illegal immigrants,” he said when responding to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who said that he would be suing him for defamation following his statement associating them to being PTI friendly.