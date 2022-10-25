State Budget: Sikhs hope more funds for infrastructure devt

KUCHING (Oct 25): Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira hopes that for the Sarawak Budget 2023, higher funding would be set aside for infrastructure development.

In making this call, he also lauded Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on having a great vision for the state.

“With a bigger allocation, I hope that our basic infrastructure would get better.

“I completely agree with his (Abang Johari’s) vision and hopefully by 2030, Sarawak would become a developed state,” he told reporters at his Deepavali open house here yesterday, after receiving a visit from Abang Johari.

Adding on, Dr Kalwinder said the Sikhs in Sarawak had been getting a lot of support from the state government and in this regard, he also acknowledged Abang Johari’s contributions to the community in Kuching, Miri and Sibu.

“He has always been supportive of our community. I know him for more than 10 years, and he never said no to us whenever I asked for help and support for our community.

“I think this is what we need for the future of Sarawak.

“He has very good plans, big plans for the state; his vision is for the good of the state and we will always support his activities and programmes meant for the state and the people in Sarawak,” he said.

However, Dr Kalwinder also expressed the Indian community’s hope of getting Deepavali gazetted as a public holiday in Sarawak.

“I believe the Premier is looking into it, so I think I wouldn’t say anything more because this matter has been said before.

“We are just hoping for it to happen in the future,” he added.